Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .275 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (15.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 60 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.308
|AVG
|.242
|.304
|OBP
|.278
|.352
|SLG
|.319
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (7-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9).
