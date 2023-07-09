Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .275 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (15.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 60 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .308 AVG .242 .304 OBP .278 .352 SLG .319 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings