On Sunday, C.J. Cron (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .249 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Cron has had a hit in 29 of 46 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.7%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (13.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Cron has driven home a run in 14 games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with two or more runs six times (13.0%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .260 AVG .239 .301 OBP .283 .416 SLG .446 8 XBH 9 2 HR 5 11 RBI 12 22/5 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings