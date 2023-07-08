Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.343), slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (82) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 41st in slugging.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (55 of 84), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (15.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.9%).
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.247
|.353
|OBP
|.333
|.490
|SLG
|.463
|19
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|19
|60/18
|K/BB
|50/21
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Walker (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
