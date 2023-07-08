J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those games.

Colorado has entered 43 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 12-31 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of its 88 opportunities.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-24 14-31 15-20 19-35 21-39 13-16

