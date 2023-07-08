Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (47-41) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (34-55) at 4:05 PM ET on July 8. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Giants, who are favored by our model.

The Giants will call on Ryan Walker (2-0) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-5).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won one of 14 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (390 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.76) in the majors this season.

