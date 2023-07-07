LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (47-40) meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-55) in the series opener at Oracle Park on Friday, July 7. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.51 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (6-7, 6.64 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 13-34 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.