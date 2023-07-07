On Friday, Randal Grichuk (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Grichuk has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .324 AVG .250 .384 OBP .320 .480 SLG .402 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 8 RBI 12 26/7 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings