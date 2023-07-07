The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .301 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits nine times (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (30.3%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .283 AVG .317 .367 OBP .414 .491 SLG .517 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 25/9 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings