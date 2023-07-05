Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings right now have the 16th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by totaling 361.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings had an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last season.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jordan Hicks amassed one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
