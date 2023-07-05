Wednesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (48-38) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (33-54) at 2:10 PM (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50 ERA).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40%) in those games.

Colorado has won all of its 11 games in which it was named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (381 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.80) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule