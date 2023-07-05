Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- In 72.5% of his games this season (58 of 80), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 30 games this year (37.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (42.5%), including six games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.292
|AVG
|.237
|.331
|OBP
|.273
|.481
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|39/6
|K/BB
|42/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (3-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.