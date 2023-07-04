Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Tigers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .293.

Grichuk has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).

In 6.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (30.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .324 AVG .256 .384 OBP .323 .480 SLG .384 13 XBH 7 1 HR 2 8 RBI 11 26/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings