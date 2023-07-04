Jurickson Profar -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Profar is batting .400 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 64.9% of his 74 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.8%).

He has scored in 33 of 74 games (44.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .288 AVG .196 .369 OBP .280 .455 SLG .304 18 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 12 24/19 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings