On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

In 67.6% of his games this year (50 of 74), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.5% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .321 AVG .244 .358 OBP .314 .545 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

