The Detroit Tigers (36-46) visit the Colorado Rockies (33-52) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Matt Manning (1-1) for the Tigers and Connor Seabold (1-4) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manning - DET (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-4, 5.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.

Seabold is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Seabold heads into this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers will hand the ball to Manning (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 25-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 4.15, a 1.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.269.

Manning will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.