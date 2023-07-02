Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (33-52) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (36-46) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, July 2 at Coors Field. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 12 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Connor Seabold - COL (1-4, 5.98 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Elias Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

The Rockies have a record of 3-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (30% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Colorado.

Over the last 10 games, the Rockies have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings, Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 28 times in 70 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Nolan Jones 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.