Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-52) and Detroit Tigers (36-46) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on July 2.

The probable pitchers are Connor Seabold (1-4) for the Rockies and Matt Manning (1-1) for the Tigers.

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won three of those games.

Colorado is 3-7 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado has scored 371 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).

Rockies Schedule