Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .268.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), with multiple hits eight times (14.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (27.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (29.1%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.284
|AVG
|.250
|.281
|OBP
|.291
|.330
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|21/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Tigers will send Manning (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
