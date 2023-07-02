Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .270.
- Tovar enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 73.1% of his games this season (57 of 78), with at least two hits 17 times (21.8%).
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 29 games this year (37.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.293
|AVG
|.242
|.329
|OBP
|.279
|.487
|SLG
|.386
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|16
|37/6
|K/BB
|41/7
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Manning (1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
