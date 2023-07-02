Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Elehuris Montero -- hitting .161 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .196 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.279
|AVG
|.136
|.304
|OBP
|.164
|.349
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
