A game versus Texas on September 16 is what stands out when looking at the Wyoming Cowboys' college football schedule in 2023. Keep scrolling to find dates and times for every game.

Wyoming 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Texas Tech September 2 | 7:30 PM ET - CBS Portland State (FCS) September 9 | 4:00 PM ET - MW Network @ Texas September 16 | 8:00 PM ET - LHN Appalachian State September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network New Mexico September 30 | 4:00 PM ET - MW Network Fresno State October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Air Force October 14 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ Boise State October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Colorado State November 3 | 8:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ UNLV November 10 | 10:45 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 Hawaii November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - Spectrum Sports @ Nevada November 25 | 9:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

