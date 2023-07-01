The Wyoming Cowboys have an over/under for wins this year of 6.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.

Wyoming Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +115 -140 46.5%

Cowboys' 2022 Performance

While Wyoming ranked 56th in total defense with 370.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 12th-worst (313.6 yards per game).

While Wyoming's pass defense ranked 51st with 217.0 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking seventh-worst (132.2 passing yards per game).

At home last season, Wyoming was 4-2. Away, the Cowboys went 3-3.

When favored, the Cowboys were undefeated (5-0). But they were just 2-6 as underdogs.

Wyoming's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Titus Swen RB 1,039 YDS / 8 TD / 79.9 YPG / 5.0 YPC Andrew Peasley QB 1,574 YDS (52.4%) / 10 TD / 9 INT

339 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 26.1 RUSH YPG Treyton Welch TE 22 REC / 308 YDS / 5 TD / 23.7 YPG Joshua Cobbs WR 35 REC / 407 YDS / 2 TD / 31.3 YPG Easton Gibbs LB 79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK DeVonne Harris DL 48 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK Shae Suiaunoa LB 56 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Braden Siders DL 28 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK

Cowboys' Strength of Schedule

The Cowboys will face the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (62).

Wyoming will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last season (41).

Wyoming has a schedule that features six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and four of them notched less than four wins).

Wyoming 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Texas Tech September 2 - - 2 Portland State September 9 - - 3 @ Texas September 16 - - 4 Appalachian State September 23 - - 5 New Mexico September 30 - - 6 Fresno State October 7 - - 7 @ Air Force October 14 - - 9 @ Boise State October 28 - - 10 Colorado State November 3 - - 11 @ UNLV November 10 - - 12 Hawaii November 18 - - 13 @ Nevada November 25 - -

