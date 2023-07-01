Wyoming 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
The Wyoming Cowboys have an over/under for wins this year of 6.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.
Wyoming Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|+115
|-140
|46.5%
Cowboys' 2022 Performance
- While Wyoming ranked 56th in total defense with 370.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 12th-worst (313.6 yards per game).
- While Wyoming's pass defense ranked 51st with 217.0 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking seventh-worst (132.2 passing yards per game).
- At home last season, Wyoming was 4-2. Away, the Cowboys went 3-3.
- When favored, the Cowboys were undefeated (5-0). But they were just 2-6 as underdogs.
Wyoming's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Titus Swen
|RB
|1,039 YDS / 8 TD / 79.9 YPG / 5.0 YPC
|Andrew Peasley
|QB
|1,574 YDS (52.4%) / 10 TD / 9 INT
339 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 26.1 RUSH YPG
|Treyton Welch
|TE
|22 REC / 308 YDS / 5 TD / 23.7 YPG
|Joshua Cobbs
|WR
|35 REC / 407 YDS / 2 TD / 31.3 YPG
|Easton Gibbs
|LB
|79 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|DeVonne Harris
|DL
|48 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK
|Shae Suiaunoa
|LB
|56 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Braden Siders
|DL
|28 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
Cowboys' Strength of Schedule
- The Cowboys will face the 104th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (62).
- Wyoming will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last season (41).
- Wyoming has a schedule that features six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and four of them notched less than four wins).
Wyoming 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Texas Tech
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Portland State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Texas
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Appalachian State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|New Mexico
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Fresno State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Air Force
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Boise State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Colorado State
|November 3
|-
|-
|11
|@ UNLV
|November 10
|-
|-
|12
|Hawaii
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Nevada
|November 25
|-
|-
