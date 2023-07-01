South Dakota State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin their 2023 college football schedule versus Western Oregon on August 31 -- see below for more.
Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!
South Dakota State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Western Oregon
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Montana State
|September 9 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Drake
|September 16 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|North Dakota
|September 30 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Illinois State
|October 7 | 7:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Northern Iowa
|October 14 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Southern Illinois
|October 21 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ South Dakota
|October 28 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|North Dakota State
|November 4 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Youngstown State
|November 11 | 12:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Missouri State
|November 18 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
Watch college football this season on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.