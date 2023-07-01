The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin their 2023 college football schedule versus Western Oregon on August 31 -- see below for more.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

South Dakota State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Western Oregon August 31 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Montana State September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Drake September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ North Dakota September 30 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Illinois State October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Northern Iowa October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Southern Illinois October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Dakota October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North Dakota State November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Youngstown State November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Missouri State November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

Watch college football this season on Fubo!