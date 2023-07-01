South Dakota 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On August 31, the South Dakota Coyotes will meet Missouri -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is in this article.
South Dakota 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|@ Missouri (FBS)
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|SEC Network
|St. Thomas (MN)
|September 9 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Lamar
|September 16 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ North Dakota State
|September 30 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Murray State
|October 7 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Youngstown State
|October 14 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Indiana State
|October 21 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota State
|October 28 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Southern Illinois
|November 4 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|North Dakota
|November 11 | 1:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Western Illinois
|November 18 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
