Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Tigers on July 1, 2023
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies host the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ryan McMahon and others in this contest.
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 79 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .268/.350/.478 so far this season.
- McMahon has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two walks.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .286/.340/.459 so far this season.
- Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks and five RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
