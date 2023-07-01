At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Portugal is +3000 to win Group E. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Portugal is +10000.

Portugal: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +10000 18 3 Odds to Win Group E +3000 22 3

Portugal: Last World Cup Performance

Portugal was not among the 24 squads at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Portugal: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Netherlands July 23 3:30 AM ET - - Vietnam July 27 3:30 AM ET - - United States August 1 3:00 AM ET - -

Portugal Roster

Name Age Number Club Diana Gomes 24 - - Silvia Rebelo 34 4 - Carole Costa 33 15 - Joana Marchao 26 5 - Diana Gomes 24 19 - Catarina Amado 23 2 - Ana Seica 22 - - Lucia Alves 25 17 - Rute Costa 29 22 - Ines Pereira 24 1 - Patricia Morais 31 12 - Fatima Pinto 27 13 - Andreia Norton 26 8 - Telma Encarnacao 21 23 - Andreia Jacinto 21 66 - Maria Alagoa 21 - - Ana Rute 25 - - Dolores Silva 31 14 - Carolina Mendes 35 18 - Francisca Nazareth 20 20 - Ana Borges 33 9 - Tatiana Pinto 29 11 - Ana Capeta 25 - - Jessica Silva 28 10 - Diana Silva 28 16 -

