The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .315 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%).

In 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .283 AVG .345 .367 OBP .429 .491 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/7 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings