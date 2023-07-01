The 2023 campaign kicks off for Myles Gaskin when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Myles Gaskin Injury Status

Gaskin is currently listed as active.

Is Gaskin your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Myles Gaskin 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 10 CAR, 26 YDS (2.6 YPC), 0 TD 6 TAR, 4 REC, 28 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Gaskin and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Gaskin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.40 465 106 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 6.28 510 123 2023 ADP - 864 163

Other Vikings Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Myles Gaskin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 @Jets 4 9 0 3 24 0 Week 12 Texans 6 17 0 1 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.