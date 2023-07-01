In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (44-38) host the San Diego Padres (37-45)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 48 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 48 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)

SD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -168 +143 11.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) take on the New York Yankees (45-36)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI)

STL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -111 -109 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) host the Boston Red Sox (41-42)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -159 +136 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39)

The Brewers will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)

Carlos Santana (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

The Texas Rangers (49-33) host the Houston Astros (45-37)

The Astros will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 53 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -135 +115 8

The Baltimore Orioles (48-32) play host to the Minnesota Twins (41-42)

The Twins will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

BAL Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -140 +118 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) host the Washington Nationals (33-48)

The Nationals will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.302 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -214 +178 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (22-62) host the Chicago White Sox (36-48)

The White Sox will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.262 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.262 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 24 HR, 46 RBI)

CHW Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -222 +184 8.5

The New York Mets (36-46) face the San Francisco Giants (46-36)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

NYM Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -147 +125 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (54-27) take on the Miami Marlins (48-35)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.390 AVG, 3 HR, 39 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -169 +144 9

The Kansas City Royals (23-59) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.323 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

LAD Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -237 +195 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (38-42) play the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Ty France (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI)

TB Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -120 +100 7.5

The Chicago Cubs (38-42) host the Cleveland Guardians (39-42)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -141 +119 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (33-51) play host to the Detroit Tigers (35-46)

The Tigers will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.268 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.268 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.223 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (44-40) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (49-34)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 30 HR, 67 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 30 HR, 67 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

LAA Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -125 +105 9.5

