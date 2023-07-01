Mikko Rantanen 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Could the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +2500.
Mikko Rantanen's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2500 (8th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +5000 (12th in NHL)
Mikko Rantanen 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|22:37
|723:57
|Goals
|0.5
|15
|Assists
|0.8
|25
|Points
|1.3
|40 (10th)
|Hits
|0.6
|18
|Takeaways
|0.6
|18
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|18
Mikko Rantanen's Next Game
- Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+
