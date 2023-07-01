Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Brittney Griner (eighth, 19.2 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.8) -- face off when the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) host the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

There is no line set for the game.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Lynx vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 83 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-1)

Phoenix (-1) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Lynx vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-7-0 this season.

Minnesota has played 14 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lynx are the third-worst team in the WNBA (77.7 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (83.6 points conceded per game).

Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (35.7) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.6).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are fifth in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.3). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 29.7%.

The Lynx are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%).

In 2023, Minnesota has attempted 31.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.6% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 77.4% have been 2-pointers.

