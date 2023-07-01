At +1300, Justin Jefferson holds the second-best odds in the league to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award. There are even more things to put money on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We go over his available odds below.

Want to bet on Justin Jefferson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Justin Jefferson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +10000 24th Bet $100 to win $10,000 Off. POY +1300 2nd Bet $100 to win $1,300

Justin Jefferson Insights

Last year Jefferson hauled in 128 passes for 1,809 yards, good for 106.4 yards per game -- the highest mark on the Vikings' current roster. He was targeted 184 times and also scored eight TDs.

The Vikings, who were seventh in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 62.5% of the time while running the ball 37.5% of the time.

Minnesota sported the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +10000 (24th in NFL) +1300 (2nd in NFL) Kirk Cousins +5000 (17th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (28th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (71st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (75th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.