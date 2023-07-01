The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Jonathan Bullard and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jonathan Bullard Injury Status

Bullard is currently listed as active.

Jonathan Bullard 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Vikings Players

Jonathan Bullard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 3.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Giants 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

