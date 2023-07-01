Jalen Nailor: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jalen Nailor and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status
Nailor is currently not listed as injured.
Jalen Nailor 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|13 TAR, 9 REC, 179 YDS, 1 TD
Jalen Nailor Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|23.90
|334
|126
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|18.25
|407
|154
|2023 ADP
|-
|487
|166
Jalen Nailor 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|3
|3
|89
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|4
|62
|0
