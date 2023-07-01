Harrison Smith: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Harrison Smith and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Harrison Smith Injury Status
Smith is currently not on the injured list.
Harrison Smith 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|85 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 5 INT, 10 Pass Def.
Harrison Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|1
|2
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|1
|3
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
