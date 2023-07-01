Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .271 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Castro has driven home a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (29.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 25
.291 AVG .250
.287 OBP .291
.337 SLG .338
4 XBH 5
0 HR 1
14 RBI 8
20/0 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.70, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
