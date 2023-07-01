Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rockies vs Tigers
|Rockies vs Tigers Odds
|Rockies vs Tigers Prediction
|Rockies vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .271 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Castro has driven home a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (29.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.291
|AVG
|.250
|.287
|OBP
|.291
|.337
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|20/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.70, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.