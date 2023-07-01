Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rockies vs Tigers
|Rockies vs Tigers Odds
|Rockies vs Tigers Prediction
|Rockies vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .269.
- Tovar will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last games.
- Tovar has had a hit in 56 of 77 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (28 of 77), with two or more RBI nine times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (44.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.293
|AVG
|.242
|.325
|OBP
|.279
|.490
|SLG
|.386
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|16
|37/5
|K/BB
|41/7
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.