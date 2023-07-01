Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .286.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his games this year (49 of 72), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (27 of 72), with more than one RBI 13 times (18.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.328
|AVG
|.244
|.366
|OBP
|.314
|.563
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|25/10
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (5-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
