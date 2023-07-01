Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colorado Avalanche's Devon Toews is currently +8000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Devon Toews' Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +8000 (15th in NHL)

Devon Toews 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 24:17 777:19
Goals 0.1 4
Assists 0.4 12
Points 0.5 16
Hits 0.7 22
Takeaways 0.7 21
Giveaways 0.6 20
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Devon Toews' Next Game

