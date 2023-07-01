Dean Lowry's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Dean Lowry Injury Status

Lowry is currently not on the injured list.

Dean Lowry 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Dean Lowry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.5 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

