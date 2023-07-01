Camryn Bynum's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Camryn Bynum Injury Status

Bynum is currently listed as active.

Camryn Bynum 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 80 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Camryn Bynum 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 7 1 2 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

