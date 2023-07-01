With +25000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Cam Akers is a long shot for the award (111th-best odds in NFL).

Cam Akers 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 111th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Cam Akers Insights

Akers has picked up 29 yards on 22 carries (29 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground.

The Vikings, 18th in the NFL in scoring, have attempted a pass 77.2% of the time and rushed 22.8% of the time.

Minnesota ranks worst in rushing offense (34.5 rushing yards per game) and fourth-worst in rushing defense (166 rushing yards per game allowed) this year.

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +6600 (17th in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Kirk Cousins +4500 (16th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (24th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (75th in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (77th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (77th in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (111th in NFL)

