C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, C.J. Cron (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .235 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.0%.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.221
|.295
|OBP
|.274
|.403
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|10
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed two-thirds of an inning, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 5.70 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
