On Saturday, Robert Austin Wynns (.217 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Tigers Starter: Brendan White
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .192 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In 10 of 20 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 10
.167 AVG .148
.167 OBP .226
.333 SLG .148
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
  • White starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .256 against him this season. He has a 5.23 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven games.
