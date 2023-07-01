Could the Colorado Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +4000.

Alexandar Georgiev's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

Alexandar Georgiev 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Goaltending Record -- 15-8-1 Shots Against 21.59 691 Goals Against 2.97 72 Saves 19.34 619 (8th) Save % -- 0.896

Alexandar Georgiev's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

