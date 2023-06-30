The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Zach McKinstry and Ryan McMahon among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 72 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.77 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.569 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Austin Gomber (5-7) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani

