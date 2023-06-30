How to Watch the Rockies vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Zach McKinstry and Ryan McMahon among those expected to step up at the plate.
Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 72 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.77 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.569 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Austin Gomber (5-7) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Gomber will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Michael Grove
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|J.P. France
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Anthony DeSclafani
