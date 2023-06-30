Rockies vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (32-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.
The Tigers will call on Michael Lorenzen (2-5) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (5-7).
Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies are 1-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (361 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.77 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Kyle Freeland vs Michael Grove
|June 29
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 1
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Matthew Boyd
|July 2
|Tigers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Matt Manning
|July 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs J.P. France
|July 5
|@ Astros
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Ronel Blanco
|July 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Anthony DeSclafani
