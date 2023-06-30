The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .308 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits eight times (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .265 AVG .345 .357 OBP .429 .490 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings