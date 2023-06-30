Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Twins' Pablo Lopez taking on the Orioles' Dean Kremer.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for June 30.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-4) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (8-2) when the teams face off Friday.

CLE: Quantrill CHC: Steele 11 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (79 IP) 5.61 ERA 2.62 5.2 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Guardians at Cubs

Padres at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

SD: Lugo CIN: Ashcraft 10 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (69 IP) 4.01 ERA 7.17 8.2 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Padres at Reds

SD Odds to Win: -140

-140 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 11 runs

Live Stream Padres at Reds

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (5-6) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) when the clubs meet Friday.

WSH: Gray PHI: Sanchez 16 (89.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (13.1 IP) 3.43 ERA 4.05 7.9 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Phillies

Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (0-1) when the teams meet on Friday.

MIL: Peralta PIT: Bido 15 (81.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.2 IP) 4.54 ERA 3.45 9.8 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates

MIL Odds to Win: -145

-145 PIT Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Brewers at Pirates

Twins at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (3-5) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kremer (8-3) when the teams play Friday.

MIN: Lopez BAL: Kremer 16 (96 IP) Games/IP 16 (88 IP) 4.41 ERA 4.50 11.3 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Twins at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Twins at Orioles

Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Jose Berrios (8-5) for the game between the teams Friday.

BOS: Paxton TOR: Berrios 8 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (95 IP) 3.19 ERA 3.60 11.5 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays

Giants at Mets Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (2-3) when the clubs face off Friday.

SF: Cobb NYM: Carrasco 14 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (48 IP) 3.09 ERA 6.19 8.7 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Giants at Mets

SF Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Giants at Mets

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

MIA: Hoeing ATL: Soroka 18 (35 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.31 ERA - 7.5 K/9 -

Live Stream Marlins at Braves

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Jon Gray (6-3) when the clubs face off Friday.

HOU: Blanco TEX: Gray 13 (35 IP) Games/IP 14 (81 IP) 4.63 ERA 2.89 9.5 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -165

-165 HOU Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Astros at Rangers

Dodgers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will look to Alec Marsh (0-0) when the teams face off Friday.

LAD: Miller KC: Marsh 6 (32.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.13 ERA - 8.5 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Royals

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Dodgers at Royals

Tigers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will look to Austin Gomber (5-7) when the clubs face off on Friday.

DET: Lorenzen COL: Gomber 13 (77 IP) Games/IP 16 (77 IP) 3.97 ERA 7.01 6.8 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rockies

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 COL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 11.5 runs

Live Stream Tigers at Rockies

Yankees at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-2) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) when the clubs face off Friday.

NYY: Severino STL: Liberatore 7 (36 IP) Games/IP 7 (27.1 IP) 5.25 ERA 5.60 8.0 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Cardinals

Diamondbacks at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (4-1) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will look to Griffin Canning (6-2) when the teams face off on Friday.

ARI: Henry LAA: Canning 12 (62.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (65.1 IP) 4.31 ERA 3.99 5.9 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Angels

White Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (1-7) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

CHW: TBD OAK: Medina - Games/IP 10 (48.2 IP) - ERA 6.84 - K/9 8.3

Live Stream White Sox at Athletics

Rays at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will look to Bryce Miller (5-3) when the clubs play Friday.

TB: McClanahan SEA: Miller 16 (93 IP) Games/IP 10 (55.2 IP) 2.23 ERA 3.88 9.7 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at Mariners

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 SEA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Mariners

