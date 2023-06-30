Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .238.
- Profar has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with at least two hits 17 times (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has an RBI in 19 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 71 games (45.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.280
|AVG
|.196
|.360
|OBP
|.280
|.448
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|12
|22/17
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.